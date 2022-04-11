$21.81 Million in Sales Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) to announce sales of $21.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics' earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.00 million and the highest is $29.77 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $15.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $76.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $81.03 million, with estimates ranging from $70.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTMX stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company had a trading volume of 32,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,654. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.59. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

