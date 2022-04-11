$212.27 Million in Sales Expected for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) will post $212.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.55 million to $215.00 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $179.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

ROAD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners stock opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 0.98. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $22.31 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.60.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

