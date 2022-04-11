$222.48 Million in Sales Expected for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $222.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.86 million and the highest is $260.30 million. Bloom Energy reported sales of $194.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of BE stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $22.95. 2,228,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,019. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.97.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,699 shares of company stock worth $3,273,737 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

