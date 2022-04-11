$226.31 Million in Sales Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) to report sales of $226.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $227.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.20 million. Addus HomeCare posted sales of $205.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year sales of $957.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $937.55 million to $966.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.14 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $89.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $111.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.27.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,196 shares of company stock worth $398,605 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

