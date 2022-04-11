2,300 Shares in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PID. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,019,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,481,000 after acquiring an additional 256,620 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 310,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 152,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period.

Shares of PID opened at $19.81 on Monday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day moving average is $18.53.

