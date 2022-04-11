2,439 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $615,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 32,481 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 117.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 108.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 141,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $49.61 on Monday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $51.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64.

