25,000 Shares in Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Separately, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000.

Get Sizzle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SZZLU opened at $10.03 on Monday. Sizzle Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SZZLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sizzle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sizzle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.