$263.46 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) will post sales of $263.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $265.42 million and the lowest is $261.69 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $248.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.96 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMSI. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.4% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter worth $574,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,884,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,182,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,648,000 after purchasing an additional 338,655 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,413. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.99. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

