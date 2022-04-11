$27.91 Million in Sales Expected for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $27.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.20 million and the lowest is $27.70 million. Orion Energy Systems reported sales of $35.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year sales of $130.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $130.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $146.63 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $159.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.48 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OESX. StockNews.com began coverage on Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX remained flat at $$2.65 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.20. Orion Energy Systems has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 90.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 339,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,636 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 422,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 109,890 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

