$275.59 Million in Sales Expected for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) to report $275.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $274.94 million. Heidrick & Struggles International posted sales of $193.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.67 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heidrick & Struggles International.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.64 million.
Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $38.62 on Monday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 1-year low of $35.90 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.76.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.71%.
In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $150,652.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
