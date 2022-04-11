$3.14 EPS Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.10 and the highest is $3.18. AbbVie reported earnings of $2.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $14.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.05 to $14.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $13.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.60.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $2,433,269,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after buying an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,868,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.00. 180,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,656,770. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $105.56 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

