34,969 Shares in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 34,969 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $56.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.79 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $92.69.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JD.com from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JD.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

