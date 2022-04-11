$40.83 Million in Sales Expected for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) to report sales of $40.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.80 million and the highest is $42.00 million. HBT Financial reported sales of $39.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year sales of $167.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $163.60 million to $169.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $178.97 million, with estimates ranging from $172.80 million to $189.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 33.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.41 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

HBT traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $18.14. 8,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $525.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.32. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

