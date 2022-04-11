$401.04 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) will report sales of $401.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $401.20 million and the lowest is $400.88 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $389.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carrols Restaurant Group.
Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $416.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.00 million.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TAST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.06. 9,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,141. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.
Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 1,026 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.
