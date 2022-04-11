410 Shares in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.73.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $394.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $414.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $378.46 and a 1 year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

