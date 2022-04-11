41,368 Shares in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SPX in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new stake in shares of SPX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in SPX by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $45.78 on Monday. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $45.72 and a twelve month high of $68.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

