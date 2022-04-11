$46.63 Million in Sales Expected for ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) to report $46.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $213.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.50 million to $214.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $269.25 million, with estimates ranging from $263.30 million to $273.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ForgeRock.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

FORG opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ForgeRock (FORG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.