$46.63 Million in Sales Expected for ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) to report $46.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.00 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $213.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.50 million to $214.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $269.25 million, with estimates ranging from $263.30 million to $273.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ForgeRock.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.
FORG opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88.
ForgeRock Company Profile (Get Rating)
ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.
