4,605 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in MetLife by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 161,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. grew its holdings in MetLife by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $70.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

