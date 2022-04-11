461,660 Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 461,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 6,614,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,520,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,534,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,359,000 after buying an additional 72,372 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 104.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 725,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Innoviva by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Innoviva by 43.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 146,558 shares in the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $19.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 54.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. Innoviva had a net margin of 67.84% and a return on equity of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $107.68 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 5,385,208 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $26,926,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on INVA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

