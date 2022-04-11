$47.20 Million in Sales Expected for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) to post $47.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the lowest is $46.40 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $50.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $204.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $207.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $215.50 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $218.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $50.05 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. 29,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a market capitalization of $491.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.237 dividend. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 260,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,429,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

