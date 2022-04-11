$48.95 Million in Sales Expected for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) to report sales of $48.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Zai Lab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $48.50 million. Zai Lab reported sales of $20.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 143.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zai Lab will report full-year sales of $339.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.80 million to $552.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $468.39 million, with estimates ranging from $349.80 million to $627.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zai Lab.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZLAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $194.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.71.

ZLAB stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. The company had a trading volume of 34,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,196. Zai Lab has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $181.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.21.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 0.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

