49,638 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CP. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,337,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth $148,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,228 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CP opened at $75.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Raymond James cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

