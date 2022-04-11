497 Shares in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 106,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 890.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SUI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.25.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities stock opened at $182.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $182.01 and a 200-day moving average of $191.04. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.67. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.57 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 16.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.02%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

