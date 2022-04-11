51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
Shares of JOBS stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. 51job has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About 51job (Get Rating)
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
