$543.29 Million in Sales Expected for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $543.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Times’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $543.54 million and the lowest is $543.03 million. New York Times reported sales of $473.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Times will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New York Times.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 15.09%. New York Times’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYT traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $45.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,893. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.82. New York Times has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New York Times by 800.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 186.7% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

