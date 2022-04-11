5,431 Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NCR during the 4th quarter worth $257,631,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $241,988,000 after purchasing an additional 764,122 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NCR by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,948,000 after purchasing an additional 160,179 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,946,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,191,000 after purchasing an additional 340,386 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in NCR by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCR. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $38.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57 and a beta of 1.62. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $34.30 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

