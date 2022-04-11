5,542 Shares in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GAB opened at $7.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.99. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

