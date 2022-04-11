$6.79 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) to report sales of $6.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.77 million and the highest is $6.80 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full-year sales of $30.27 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $35.42 million, with estimates ranging from $35.34 million to $35.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 57.96%. The company had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AudioEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AudioEye by 23,684.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in AudioEye by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AudioEye by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AudioEye during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEYE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. 18,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,537. AudioEye has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.99.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

