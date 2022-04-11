6,091 Shares in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,439,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $145,752,000 after purchasing an additional 234,390 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 880,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,124,000 after purchasing an additional 116,292 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 722,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,303,000 after purchasing an additional 219,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 635,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,315,000 after buying an additional 52,462 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $98.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.32. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

