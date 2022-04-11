6,200 Shares in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,017,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,130,000 after purchasing an additional 26,106 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 40.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Centene by 25.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $88.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.12 and a 200-day moving average of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $89.79. The company has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.61.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $837,560. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

