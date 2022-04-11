$624.64 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) to report $624.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $617.40 million and the highest is $630.09 million. Crocs reported sales of $460.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital cut Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.67.

In related news, Director Beth J. Kaplan acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.63 per share, with a total value of $99,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CROX traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. 35,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. Crocs has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.21.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crocs (CROX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.