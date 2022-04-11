$65.30 Million in Sales Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) will report sales of $65.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.78 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $41.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year sales of $345.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.90 million to $376.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $480.37 million, with estimates ranging from $411.40 million to $575.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In other news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $190,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $82,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $22.39. 88,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,927,088. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.21.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

