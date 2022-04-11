$691.77 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) to report sales of $691.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $705.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $678.00 million. Americold Realty Trust posted sales of $634.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on COLD. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.36.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,935. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.90, a PEG ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.31. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 223,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 642,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 55,890 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 14,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,910,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 575,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after buying an additional 105,091 shares during the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

