$72.50 Million in Sales Expected for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will announce $72.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Braze’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $72.20 million and the highest is $72.80 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year sales of $339.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $338.90 million to $341.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $457.84 million, with estimates ranging from $440.70 million to $465.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Braze.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRZE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.69.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, acquired 77,924 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,019.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Pepper acquired 175,169 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,546,065.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter worth about $134,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,082,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,150,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,422,000. 1.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $36.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.96. Braze has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $98.78.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braze (BRZE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.