$74.99 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will post sales of $74.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.00 million. Peoples Bancorp posted sales of $52.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year sales of $313.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $306.16 million to $321.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $337.58 million, with estimates ranging from $323.14 million to $359.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEBO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

PEBO traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $30.35. 1,790 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,057. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

In related news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 28,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,901,000 after purchasing an additional 67,121 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

