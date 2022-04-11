$750,000.00 in Sales Expected for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) to post $750,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.00 million. Celldex Therapeutics reported sales of $690,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.00 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Celldex Therapeutics.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,516.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of CLDX stock traded down $2.42 on Friday, hitting $34.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,734. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $331,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,787,000 after buying an additional 119,559 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 44.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 722,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,026,000 after buying an additional 222,843 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 82.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

