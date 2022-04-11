$766.08 Million in Sales Expected for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) will post sales of $766.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $781.30 million and the lowest is $745.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities posted sales of $634.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AQN shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 49.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 59,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 131,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 502,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 77,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1706 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 170.00%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.