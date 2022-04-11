7,776 Shares in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,935,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,997,000 after purchasing an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,781,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,960,000 after acquiring an additional 895,728 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,665,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,584 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,351,000 after acquiring an additional 486,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,515,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,587,000 after acquiring an additional 128,891 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $73.62 on Monday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

