$8.42 Million in Sales Expected for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) to post $8.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flux Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.84 million. Flux Power posted sales of $6.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year sales of $32.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.37 million to $33.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $51.81 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 87.33% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. The company had revenue of $7.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLUX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flux Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flux Power from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLUX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.45. 294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64. Flux Power has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $12.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLUX. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Flux Power during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

