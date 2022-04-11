8,363 Shares in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 25,777 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter worth $1,444,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth $527,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH opened at $78.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.47. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $78.99.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKH. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

