$871.48 Million in Sales Expected for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $871.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $866.90 million and the highest is $874.73 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $804.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full-year sales of $3.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mettler-Toledo International.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,471.75.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,381.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $1,201.27 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,404.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,472.63.

In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total transaction of $17,378,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,386.53, for a total transaction of $1,386,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% in the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $130,623,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.