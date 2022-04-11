$929.98 Million in Sales Expected for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) to announce sales of $929.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $912.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $957.10 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $399.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 133.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HST. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HST. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.75. 247,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,387,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.82. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of -599.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.51. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

