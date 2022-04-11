$93.10 Million in Sales Expected for Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCOGet Rating) will report $93.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vita Coco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.40 million to $93.80 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will report full year sales of $443.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.80 million to $445.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $501.45 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $502.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vita Coco.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

COCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

In other Vita Coco news, CEO Martin F. Roper bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.06 per share, with a total value of $226,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Sadowsky bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $727,700 over the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COCO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the fourth quarter worth $8,715,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,149,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,416,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COCO stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,231. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Vita Coco Company Profile (Get Rating)

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

Earnings History and Estimates for Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

