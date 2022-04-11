$935.14 Million in Sales Expected for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) will announce $935.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $955.50 million and the lowest is $921.50 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $935.25 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

CENTA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,604. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter worth $162,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at about $694,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 102.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 167,562 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 194.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

