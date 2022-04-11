$97.13 Million in Sales Expected for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will post $97.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $97.00 million and the highest is $97.26 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $88.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $434.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.00 million to $447.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $487.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $117.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

IRWD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of IRWD stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.27. 126,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,611,363. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $38,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

