$99.38 Million in Sales Expected for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) will post sales of $99.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $98.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.10 million. Fastly reported sales of $84.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full year sales of $409.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $406.60 million to $421.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $480.19 million, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $500.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

FSLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $96,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,867,000 after purchasing an additional 249,398 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 815.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 541,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after buying an additional 482,006 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 21.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 48.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. Fastly has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $75.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

