A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 660 ($8.66) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 580 ($7.61). Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.56) to GBX 517 ($6.78) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 586.75 ($7.70).

Shares of LON BAG opened at GBX 547.98 ($7.19) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 512.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 511.89. A.G. BARR has a 12-month low of GBX 462.50 ($6.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 590 ($7.74). The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £613.90 million and a PE ratio of 21.93.

In related news, insider Stuart Lorimer purchased 3,654 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 544 ($7.13) per share, with a total value of £19,877.76 ($26,069.19). Insiders have acquired 3,742 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,893 over the last ninety days.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

