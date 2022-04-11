a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

AKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, a.k.a. Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Shares of AKA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 62,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,035. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,618,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

