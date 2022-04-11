Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) PT Lowered to $48.00

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 174.76% from the company’s previous close.

AADI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aadi Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

AADI opened at $17.47 on Monday. Aadi Bioscience has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11.

Aadi Bioscience ( NASDAQ:AADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AADI. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug candidate, FYARRO is a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. Aadi is evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

