AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Receives $127.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 200 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 57 to SEK 55 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.85. 66,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,544. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $29.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.80. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

